Chicago, IL • 06/01/2019
2019 Chicago Undy RunWalk
Registration Details
|5K Adult (ages 14 and older)
|$35 Advance / $40 Race Day
|5K Youth (ages 6-13)
|$30 Advance / $35 Race Day
|1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free)
|$30 Advance / $35 Race Day
|Survivors
|FREE! Please e-mail specialevents@ccalliance.org to register
|Virtual participants
|$35 Adult / $30 Youth
Already Registered for 2019?
Login to access your Fundraiser Dashboard.
|Invite your friends
|Invite your family
Volunteer
Join the Undy RunWalk crew! Volunteers make the Undy RunWalk possible. Sign up if you'd like to volunteer or join one of our local Undy Engagement Committees.
Schedule Details
|Date
|June 1, 2019
|7:30 AM
|Race packet pickup and on-site registration
|8:40 AM
|Opening Remarks
|9:00 AM
|5k begins
|9:10 AM
|1 mile fun run begins
|10:05 AM
|Survivor recognition and awards ceremony
|Location
|
Lincoln Park South Fields
|Parking
|Parking will be available in the park's public lots
Included with All Registration Types
- A pair of 2019 Boxer shorts
- Survivor t-shirt if registered as a survivor
- Survivor medal if registered as a survivor
- Access to our online fundraising platform
