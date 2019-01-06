  • Colorectal Cancer Info MAIN MENU
Chicago, IL • 06/01/2019

2019 Chicago Undy RunWalk

Registration Details

5K Adult (ages 14 and older) $35 Advance / $40 Race Day
5K Youth (ages 6-13) $30 Advance / $35 Race Day
1 Mile fun run (all ages, Children 5 and younger are free) $30 Advance / $35 Race Day
Survivors FREE! Please e-mail specialevents@ccalliance.org to register
Virtual participants $35 Adult / $30 Youth

Volunteer

Join the Undy RunWalk crew! Volunteers make the Undy RunWalk possible. Sign up if you'd like to volunteer or join one of our local Undy Engagement Committees.
Sign up to volunteer

Schedule Details

Date June 1, 2019
7:30 AM Race packet pickup and on-site registration
8:40 AM Opening Remarks
9:00 AM 5k begins
9:10 AM 1 mile fun run begins
10:05 AM Survivor recognition and awards ceremony
Location

Lincoln Park South Fields
1627 N Stockton Dr
Chicago, IL 60614
Parking Parking will be available in the park's public lots

Included with All Registration Types

  • A pair of 2019 Boxer shorts
  • Survivor t-shirt if registered as a survivor
  • Survivor medal if registered as a survivor
  • Access to our online fundraising platform

Undy RunWalk overview

Visit the overview page where you can see the impact year over year, find all events and see what a difference this event makes in creating a future without colorectal cancer.

